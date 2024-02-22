Directors Buy Historic Village Theater in Los Angeles

With a shared goal of preserving the movie theater industry and contributing to the creation of beloved films, some of Hollywood's most acclaimed filmmakers have taken ownership of a historic movie theater in Los Angeles.

Jason Reitman, known for directing "Juno" and "Ghostbusters," has led a coalition of 35 filmmakers, which includes Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Chloé Zhao, and Christopher Nolan, in acquiring the Village Theater, the group told CNN. The iconic 93-year-old landmark is located in Los Angeles’ Westwood neighborhood.

According to a news release sent to CNN on Wednesday, the coalition's objective is to "preserve the architectural gem and create a cultural landmark dedicated to the beloved experience of movie going."

Commenting on the acquisition, Spielberg reminisced about his vivid memories of watching movies at the Village Theater.

"I am excited to be part of this group that is intent on restoring Westwood to its glory years as a film-going cultural institution," he added.

Judd Apatow, Damien Chazelle, Ryan Coogler, Alfonso Cuarón, Todd Phillips, Emma Thomas, Denis Villeneuve, Guillermo del Toro, James Gunn, Alexander Payne, and many more notable names are also among those investing in Reitman's theater coalition.

In a statement, Reitman shared his personal tie to the Village Theater, recalling how he was moved to seize the opportunity after hosting several premieres of his films there, such as "Juno," "Up In the Air," and the recent "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

"I immediately made an offer and hoped my fellow directors would join me on this adventure," he said of when the Village Theater went on the market. "We take this stewardship very seriously and hope to offer a true community for anyone who loves the movies."

Under its new ownership, the Village Theater will screen both new releases and beloved classics on its standard and large-scale screens. Additionally, patrons can explore props, wardrobe, and film prints from the filmmakers' personal collections showcased inside.