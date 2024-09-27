Stevie Nicks Releases Women's Rights 'Anthem'

Stevie Nicks finally released a song she has been working on since 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Produced by Nicks, Sheryl Crow and Dave Cobb and titled "The Lighthouse," the single has taken on the form of a power anthem.

"I have often said to myself: This may be the most important thing I ever do, to stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters — and the men that love them," Nicks, a former Fleetwood Mac singer, said in a statement, according to Variety. "This is an anthem."

This is Nicks' first original single in four years and she will perform it as the featured musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 12. Nicks said she wrote it a few months after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"It seemed like overnight, people were saying, 'What can we, as a collective force, do about this…' For me, it was to write a song," she said. "It took a while because I was on the road.

"Then early one morning I was watching the news on TV and a certain newscaster said something that felt like she was talking to me — explaining what the loss of Roe v. Wade would come to mean. I wrote the song the next morning and recorded it that night. That was Sept. 6, 2022. I have been working on it ever since."

Nicks collaborated with Magnus Birgersson and Vincent Villuis to write the song. Crow co-produced the track and plays electric guitar and bass, with Cobb also contributing guitar. Nicks' longtime guitarist, Waddy Wachtel, is featured, along with Philip Town on keys and Lori Nicks providing background vocals alongside Crow.

This is not the first time Nicks has been vocal about the state of the nation or about politics.

Earlier this month, Nicks echoed her "friend" Taylor Swift by posting a statement on social media encouraging fans to register to vote. However, she did not go as far as Swift in endorsing a presidential candidate.

"As my friend Taylor Swift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs… Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do," Nicks wrote alongside a link to vote.gov.

Nicks also wrote a socially conscious track in 2020 titled "Show Them the Way," inspired by then-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. During this time, she also released her version of "For What It's Worth."