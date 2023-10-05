Stevie Nicks: 'No Reason' for Fleetwood Mac to Tour Again

Stevie Nicks has declared that Fleetwood Mac will not tour again following the death of the band's key member, Christine McVie, in November 2022.

Nicks made the statement while referring to the band’s 2018 tour, "An Evening With Fleetwood Mac," during an interview with Vulture.

"We had a really great time, and it was a huge tour. That was there in the realm of possibility. But when Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it?" she said.

"Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to."

This is not the first time a member of Fleetwood Mac has shut down speculation that they will reunite to tour again. In February, Mick Fleetwood suggested that, after McVie's death, the band was finished.

"I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris. I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before," he said, according to the Guardian.

And upon announcing the "An Evening With Fleetwood Mac" tour, McVie herself said it could be the band’s last.

"The 2018 tour is supposed to be a farewell tour, but you take farewell tours one at a time. Somehow we always come together, this unit.”

McVie died in November at age 79 of a stroke with a secondary cause of death listed as cancer, according to her death certificate, obtained by People.

She experienced an ischemic stroke, which is caused by reduced blood flow to specific regions of the brain. Further, she had "metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin," signifying the presence of cancer cells in her body without a clear source of origin.

"She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac," Nicks told Vulture. "Christine was my best friend. When I think about Taylor Swift’s song 'You’re on Your Own, Kid' and the line ‘you always have been,’ it was like, that was Christine and I. We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other."