Steven Spielberg Directs Marcus Mumford Music Video, Uses Cellphone to Film It

Steven Spielberg directed the official music video for Marcus Mumford's "Cannibal" and he used his cellphone to do so in one shot.

Mumford shared the news on Monday about his single, which will feature on his self-titled album due out Sept. 16.

"On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone," Mumford wrote in a tweet that was accompanied by a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot. Mumford also saluted Spielberg's wife of 30 years, Kate Capshaw, who stepped in as producer, art director and "the almighty dolly grip."

"I've been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude," Mumford continued. "When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough."

The Mumford & Sons frontman went on to acknowledge the rest of his team: producer and behind-the-scenes videographer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Mumford's wife, actor Carey Mulligan, who also oversaw costume and sound.

Earlier this month Mumford signaled the launch of his solo career by announcing tour dates in the U.K. and Ireland as well as the release of his debut album, which is produced by Blake Mills and includes guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Brandi Carlile, and Monica Martin.

Commenting on the writing process of "Cannibal" in a handwritten note, Mumford said: "In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called 'Cannibal.' I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we bang the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called [Self-Titled]."

Meanwhile, the future of Mumford & Sons remains unclear after banjoist Winston Marshall left the band following widespread criticism for praising the work of right-wing provocateur Andy Ngo's book on Antifa in a tweet. The musician announced his departure on Twitter in March last year.

"Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed," he wrote in a since-deleted statement referring to Ngo's book "Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy," which looks at the extremist group's history and tactics.

"I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry."

In his statement, Marshall said his tweet came across in the wrong way.

"As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blind spots," he wrote. "For now, please know that I realize how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behavior. I apologize, as this was not at all my intention."