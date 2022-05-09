Mumford & Sons' Winston Marshall on Being Canceled: I Lost a Lot of Friends

Former Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall says he was "condemned" by other artists in the music industry and "lost a lot of friends" after he praised right-wing provocateur Andy Ngo's book on Antifa in a tweet.

Marshall made the admission while discussing being canceled during an interview with The Sunday Times.

"I’ve met a few other people who have been canceled, whatever that means, and they talk about a couple of years later people who were part of the mobbing get in touch and say, 'Hey, mate, are you around?' They helped destroy your life, but it was done so casually they don’t even remember," Marshall said. "I was surprised at how other artists condemned me. I lost a lot of friends."

In June 2021, Marshall announced he was leaving the folk-rock band in a post on Medium, saying his decision was based on the backlash he received after tweeting his admiration for Ngo's book.

"Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man," he wrote, via the Daily Caller.

The outrage that Marshall's tweet sparked was not directed at just him, but also his band members. He fired off an apology but the damage was done. In the months that ensued, Marshall told The Sunday Times that he began to rethink his decision to apologize.

"Your initial reaction is, I’m so sorry I’ve offended you," he said. "I apologized because I felt like maybe I don’t understand this topic fully, and I need to understand it."

Marshall said that as he began to do more research on the topic, it felt more as if he had "participated in a lie."

"That really affected my conscience," he said. "Those few months between apologizing and quitting were psychologically very traumatizing."

Meanwhile, his bandmates were upset about being pulled into the controversy.

"They were getting dragged under the bus with me; that was a horrible experience for them," he Marshall said.

In his previous announcement about his exit from the band, Marshall said that the backlash was "distressing" for his bandmates.

"I remain sincerely sorry for that. Unintentionally, I had pulled them into a divisive and totemic issue," he said. "Emotions were high. Despite pressure to nix me they invited me to continue with the band. That took courage, particularly in the age of so called 'cancel culture.'"

However, after careful consideration, Marshall decided to leave the band.

"I could remain and continue to self-censor but it will erode my sense of integrity. Gnaw my conscience. I’ve already felt that beginning," he said. "The only way forward for me is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences. I leave with love in my heart and I wish those three boys nothing but the best."