Steve Carell Confirms He Won't Appear in New 'The Office' Series

Steve Carell has confirmed that he will not reprise his role as Michael Scott in the upcoming revival of "The Office."

Last week it emerged that the series had been picked up by Peacock. Initially, believed to be a reboot or spinoff of the original hit NBC show starring Carell, Variety later reported that the show will be a new mockumentary with a new cast set in the same universe. That did not stop fans from hoping Carell would still make an appearance but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor dismissed the speculation.

"I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It's just a new thing and there's really no reason for my character to show up in something like that," he said Monday at the premiere of his new film "IF."

"But I'm excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit, " he continued. "I love the idea — I guess it's set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] 'The Patient' with him and he's an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it'll be great."

Greg Daniels, co-creator of "The Office," and Michael Koman, co-creator of "Nathan for You," are teaming up for the new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin. The show will introduce a new cast of characters centered around a struggling historic Midwestern newspaper, while still being followed by the documentary crew from "The Office." Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore will lead the cast.

"It's been more than ten years since the final episode of 'The Office' aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCU Entertainment.

"In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper," she added.