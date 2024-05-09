WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steve albini | producer | nirvana | dies

Iconic Nirvana Producer Steve Albini Dies at 61

By    |   Thursday, 09 May 2024 10:53 AM EDT

Renowned vocalist, guitarist, and producer Steve Albini, known for his work on albums that pushed boundaries in the alternative music scene, died from a heart attack Tuesday in Chicago at age 61.

The news was confirmed to Pitchfork by staff at his studio, Electrical Audio.

Albini established himself as the frontman for bands including Big Black, Rapeman, and Shellac. He also produced — or, in his preferred term, engineered — albums for numerous artists including Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey, and Page and Plant. He maintained a strong DIY and punk ethos, resisting streaming services and refusing to take royalties for music he produced.

Hailing from Pasadena, California, Albini's family led a nomadic existence during the first few years of his life before settling in Missoula, Montana. It was during his teenage years that he began to shape his identity through music after discovering the Ramones. He went on to study journalism in Illinois, where he became involved in the Chicago punk scene.

"It was an extremely active, very fertile scene where everybody was participating on every level," Albini said during a 2023 NPR interview while commenting on Chicago's music scene. "The community that I joined when I came to Chicago enabled me to continue on with a life in music. I didn't do this by myself."

Albini started recording with Big Black in the early 1980s before going on to form Rapeman and then Shellac in the early 1990s with Bob Weston and Todd Trainer. They released several EPs and five albums.

Throughout his career, Albini was known for his work principles and skepticism of the music industry. He refused to accept royalties for his work, even on acclaimed albums like Nirvana's "In Utero." 

Additionally, he was a celebrated poker player, winning two prized bracelets at World Series of Poker events and raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in winnings.

Remembering Albini, David Grubbs, whose band Gastr del Sol worked with the producer, summed him up as "a brilliant, infinitely generous person, absolutely one-of-a-kind, and so inspiring to see him change over time and own up to things he outgrew," according to The Guardian.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Renowned vocalist, guitarist, and producer Steve Albini, known for his work on albums that pushed boundaries in the alternative music scene, died from a heart attack Tuesday in Chicago at age 61.
steve albini, producer, nirvana, dies
353
2024-53-09
Thursday, 09 May 2024 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved