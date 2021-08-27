Spike Lee Re-Edits 9/11 Docuseries to Exclude Conspiracy Theorists: Report

Spike Lee has removed footage featuring 9/11 conspiracy theories from the final episode of his new documentary series, "New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021½," according to reports.

The documentary features various familiar faces including Sen. Chuck Schumer, Mayor Bill de Blasio and members of the conspiracy group Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth who claim that government officials were involved in the World Trade Center collapse. It has been reported that the footage being edited out contains such conspiracy theories about the tragic event.

Lee has not confirmed this but did reveal he was back in the editing room.

"I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½," Lee said in a statement to Fox News on Thursday. "I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT. I Thank You."

The announcement comes after Lee said during an interview with The New York Times that he did not believe the "official explanations" that have been offered for the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and backed several conspiracy theories surrounding the events, including the notion that jet fuel can’t melt metal beams.

"The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing," Lee responded. "But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience."

During the interview, Times reporter Reggie Ugwu wondered why, if Lee bought into these theories, he did not tout other conspiracy theories such as COVID-19 vaccines. Lee responded by stating that people were going to think what they think regardless of what he said.

"I’m not dancing around your question. People are going to think what they think," he said. "People have called me a racist for 'Do the Right Thing.' People said in 'Mo' Better Blues' I was anti-Semitic. 'She’s Gotta Have It,' that was misogynist. People are going to just think what they think. And you know what? I’m still here, going on four decades of filmmaking."