Spike Lee Backs 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

Spike Lee has made bombshell statements about 9/11 and the conspiracy theories surrounding the tragic event.

Speaking with The New York Times on Monday, the controversial filmmaker said he did not believe the "official explanations" that have been offered for the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The topic came about during a discussion of Lee's new documentary series, "New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021½," which features Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Chuck Schumer, front-line workers, as well as members of the conspiracy group Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, who claim that government officials were involved in the World Trade Center collapse.

"I mean, I got questions — and I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing, about 9/11," Lee said.

Lee also appeared to buy into the notorious notion that jet fuel can’t melt metal beams.

"The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature was not reached," he said. "And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing."

Lee added that, despite this, people are "going to make up their own mind."

"My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves," he added. "I respect the intelligence of the audience."

During the interview, Times reporter Reggie Ugwu queried why Lee did not tout other conspiracy theories such as COVID-19 vaccines. Lee responded by stating that people were going to think what they think regardless of what he said.

"I’m not dancing around your question. People are going to think what they think," he continued. "People have called me a racist for 'Do the Right Thing.' People said in 'Mo' Better Blues' I was anti-Semitic. 'She’s Gotta Have It,' that was misogynist. People are going to just think what they think. And you know what? I’m still here, going on four decades of filmmaking."

The documentary premiered on Aug. 22 on HBO and HBO Max. For the series, Lee conducted over 200 interviews with first responders, politicians, journalists, and his own family and friends, Variety noted.

