Beverly Hills Woman Who Co-Wrote Katy Perry Hit Missing

Musician Camela Leierth-Segura, who is known for co-writing Katy Perry’s hit single "Walking On Air," has been reported missing.

A missing persons report posted by the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta revealed that the Swedish-born songwriter, 48, was last seen on June 29.

Friends, meanwhile, have taken to social media in a desperate attempt to locate Leierth-Segura.

"We are desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of our dear friend, and sister, Camela Leierth, who may also be using the name Camela Leierth Segura," wrote Liz Montgomery on Instagram. "Camela has been missing since June 29th, and her last known contact was in Beverly Hills, California."

Montgomery stated that they were "extremely worried" about Leierth-Segura's safety, and explained that, despite their best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her.

Speaking with ABC7, friends said Leierth-Segura's 2010 silver Ford Fusion car was last seen on the night of June 30. Her 19-year-old cat, Morris, is also missing.

Leierth-Segura's friends explained that her sister, who lives in Sweden, also had not heard from her in several weeks and grew concerned.

Her sister got in touch with friends in the U.S. to try and locate Leierth-Segura. Montgomery took the step of reporting her missing and also posted on Instagram about her disappearance in the hope that she could gather more help in the search.

Leierth-Segura's landlord told ABC7 that she was evicted before she went missing. Friends and neighbors shared with the news outlet that she was having difficulty affording her rent. Neighbors also mentioned seeing dead plants and a "for rent" sign outside her home.

In the missing persons report, Leierth-Segura is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

"I'd like to think that nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah," her friend Cecilia Foss told ABC7.