Katy Perry Says She's Been Sober for 5 Weeks

Katy Perry has reported that she's been sober for five weeks, making a pact with her fiancé Orlando Bloom to quit drinking alcohol for three months.

The "American Idol" judge shared the news while appearing with fellow judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest at a curated cocktail event at New York City's Mister Paradise on Monday.

"I've been sober for five weeks today. … I've been doing a pact with my partner [Bloom] and I want to quit," she said, according to People.

Asked by Bryan if she was caving for the night, Perry responded, "I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months."

Earlier this year, Bloom talked about the challenges he and Perry face in their relationship during an interview with Flaunt Magazine, saying that there was "never a dull moment."

"We're in two very different pools," Bloom told the publication. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

Added Bloom: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Perry and Bloom met in 2016 at a Golden Globes party but split in 2017. Perry later admitted the breakup left her feeling "broken."

"I lost my smile," the singer said during a 2020 interview with the Canadian radio show "Q on CBC," via CNN.

Perry and Bloom later reconciled and in August welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove.

In a recent interview with People, Bloom praised Perry, saying he was her "biggest fan."

"I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?" he said. "What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with 'Idol.' Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."