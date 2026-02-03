Snoop Dogg Supports Daughter After Death of Her Baby

Snoop Dogg showed his support for daughter Cori Broadus after the death of her infant daughter, Codi Dreaux, who died less than a month after being brought home from the hospital.

The rapper, whose legal name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., shared a family photo on Instagram on Jan. 31 showing himself standing behind Cori Broadus and his sons Corde Broadus and Cordell Broadus.

The post came hours after Cori Broadus announced the death of her infant daughter, who had been born three months premature.

Snoop Dogg accompanied the photo with a pink heart emoji and prayer hands emoji, signaling family solidarity during the period of mourning.

Cori Broadus, 26, revealed the loss earlier that day on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of herself with her baby.

"Monday, I lost the love of my life," she wrote. "My Codi."

The announcement marked a sudden turn following weeks of public updates documenting her daughter's medical progress after an extended stay in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Wayne Duece, Cori Broadus' fiance and Codi's father, also shared a tribute Jan. 31.

"I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux," he wrote in his own Instagram Story post. "But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you."

Codi Dreaux had been discharged from the NICU only 20 days before her death.

Cori Broadus announced Jan. 6 that her daughter had finally come home, posting photos and videos of herself holding the baby.

"She's home," she wrote at the time. "Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all."

The post followed months of updates shared by Cori Broadus about her daughter's condition and milestones.

Cori Broadus first announced Codi's birth last February, revealing that she had gone into labor at 25 weeks of pregnancy.

In an Instagram post shared shortly after the delivery, she reflected on the emotional toll of the premature birth.

"The princess arrived at 6 months," she wrote. "I've cried and cried, I've compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn't able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me!"

She described the medical challenges ahead and thanked God that her daughter had made it.

"Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she's the best!!" Broadus wrote. "Thank You God for getting me this far."

Snoop Dogg, 54, shares Cori Broadus, Corde Broadus, and Cordell Broadus with his wife, Shante Broadus, and has another son, Julian Broadus, from a previous relationship.