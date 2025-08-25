WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: snoop dogg | lgbtq | kids movies

Snoop Dogg Slams LGBTQ+ Storylines in Kid Movies

By    |   Monday, 25 August 2025 11:10 AM EDT

Snoop Dogg has accused Hollywood of pushing LGBTQ+ themes into children's films.

On a recent episode of the "It's Giving" podcast, the rapper recalled taking his grandson to see Pixar's "Lightyear" in 2022. The animated film, a spin-off from the "Toy Story" franchise, includes a subplot where astronaut Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, marries her partner, Kiko, and raises a child.

"What you see is what you see, and they're putting it everywhere," Snoop said. "They're like, 'She had a baby — with another woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'"

The 53-year-old performer said he was caught off guard. 

"Oh [expletive], I didn't come in for this [expletive]. I just came to watch the movie," he recalled thinking. But the questions from his grandson kept coming. 

"They just said, she and she had a baby — they're both women. How does she have a baby?" he recalled his grandson saying.

The rapper admitted the moment left him unsettled.

"It [expletive] me up. I'm like, scared to go to the movies. Y'all throwing me in the middle of [expletive] that I don't have an answer for," he said. "It threw me for a loop. I'm like, 'What part of the movie was this?'"

Snoop argued that studios are introducing such content too early, saying, "These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer," he said.

The "Lightyear" sequence drew scrutiny even before its release; Disney initially cut, then reinstated, a same-sex kiss following pushback from Pixar staff. It was the studio's first prominent same-sex relationship in a feature film.

Snoop's remarks have reignited debate over his history with LGBTQ+ issues. In past years, he has been criticized for referring to Caitlyn Jenner as a "science project" and using an anti-gay slur in a 2014 Instagram post, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Now, critics are demanding he be dropped as the headline entertainer for Australia's upcoming AFL Grand Final. 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Snoop Dogg has accused Hollywood of pushing LGBTQ+ themes into children's films. On a recent episode of the "It's Giving" podcast, the rapper recalled taking his grandson to see Pixar's "Lightyear" in 2022.
snoop dogg, lgbtq, kids movies
346
2025-10-25
Monday, 25 August 2025 11:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved