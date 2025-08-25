Snoop Dogg Slams LGBTQ+ Storylines in Kid Movies

Snoop Dogg has accused Hollywood of pushing LGBTQ+ themes into children's films.

On a recent episode of the "It's Giving" podcast, the rapper recalled taking his grandson to see Pixar's "Lightyear" in 2022. The animated film, a spin-off from the "Toy Story" franchise, includes a subplot where astronaut Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, marries her partner, Kiko, and raises a child.

"What you see is what you see, and they're putting it everywhere," Snoop said. "They're like, 'She had a baby — with another woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'"

The 53-year-old performer said he was caught off guard.

"Oh [expletive], I didn't come in for this [expletive]. I just came to watch the movie," he recalled thinking. But the questions from his grandson kept coming.

"They just said, she and she had a baby — they're both women. How does she have a baby?" he recalled his grandson saying.

The rapper admitted the moment left him unsettled.

"It [expletive] me up. I'm like, scared to go to the movies. Y'all throwing me in the middle of [expletive] that I don't have an answer for," he said. "It threw me for a loop. I'm like, 'What part of the movie was this?'"

Snoop argued that studios are introducing such content too early, saying, "These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer," he said.

The "Lightyear" sequence drew scrutiny even before its release; Disney initially cut, then reinstated, a same-sex kiss following pushback from Pixar staff. It was the studio's first prominent same-sex relationship in a feature film.

Snoop's remarks have reignited debate over his history with LGBTQ+ issues. In past years, he has been criticized for referring to Caitlyn Jenner as a "science project" and using an anti-gay slur in a 2014 Instagram post, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Now, critics are demanding he be dropped as the headline entertainer for Australia's upcoming AFL Grand Final.