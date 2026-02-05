'SNL' Gets Its First British Adaptation as Cast Revealed

Sky has unveiled the inaugural cast for "Saturday Night Live UK," the first British adaptation of NBC's long-running sketch comedy series.

The lineup for the show's first season includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young, according to Sky.

The cast brings together performers from stand-up, television, theater, and digital comedy.

Plans for a U.K. version of "Saturday Night Live" were formally confirmed in April last year, Deadline reported.

The initial run will consist of six episodes, with the series set to premiere on Sky on March 21. Episodes will also be available to stream on NOW in the U.K.

Production is being handled by Universal Television Alternative Studio's U.K. production team in partnership with Broadway Video, the company founded by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

Michaels will serve as an executive producer on the British edition. James Longman has been appointed lead producer, with Liz Clare directing and Daran Jonno Johnson serving as head writer.

In a statement, Longman said, "The UK is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have, they're bold, exciting and of course, incredibly funny.

"The chemistry between them is something special and we can't wait to share this funny group of people with the world."

Phil Edgar-Jones, Sky's executive director of unscripted originals, added, "We all need a laugh like never before, so we're beyond excited to bring Saturday Night Live to the UK, only 50 short years after it first launched in the US.

"The show's long-standing legacy of discovering and nurturing outstanding comedy talent speaks for itself, and this UK version will build on that legacy with the support of Lorne Michaels, a brilliant local production team, and an exciting new generation of voices.

"Saturday nights are looking bright!"

Edgar-Jones commissioned the series alongside Sky commissioning executive Lisa Clark and Cecile Frot-Coutaz, who serves as chief executive of Sky Studios and chief content officer at Sky.

Managing director Helen Kruger Bratt oversees Universal Television Alternative Studio's U.K. productions.

Shanna Baynard will act as executive in charge of production, with Andy Charles Smith serving as lead producer for UTAS U.K. productions and Sam Salter as production executive.

The U.K. edition is expected to follow the format of the U.S. original.

Each episode traditionally features a guest host delivering an opening monologue before appearing in sketches alongside the regular cast, with musical performances forming a central part of the broadcast.

The American version of "Saturday Night Live" debuted in 1975 and has become one of television's most influential comedy franchises, helping launch the careers of performers including Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, and Eddie Murphy.

The show marked its 50th anniversary last year with specials featuring returning cast members and musical guests.