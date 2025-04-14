WATCH TV LIVE

SNL Apologizes to 'White Lotus' Actress for Trump Skit

Monday, 14 April 2025 12:07 PM EDT

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" issued a rare apology following backlash over a skit about President Donald Trump and his family.

The skit, which aired Saturday, spoofed HBO's "The White Lotus," which features exploits of guests and staff at a fictional luxury global resort.

The SNL skit about Trump and family and Cabinet members at a resort mocked "The White Lotus" actress Aimee Lou Wood's appearance.

SNL guest host Jon Hamm portrayed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. who interacted with Wood's character, Chelsea.

Sarah Sherman, who portrayed Chelsea, wore exaggerated prosthetic teeth and used a bizarre British accent during the sketch.

Wood took to Instagram soon after to condemn the joke as "mean and unfunny," according to The Guardian.

"I am not thin-skinned," Wood, 31, wrote in one of a series of posts on her Instagram stories, The New York Times reported.

Wood added that she loves being joked about when "it's clever and in good spirits." But "the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth," she wrote.

RFK Jr. last week said he plans to tell the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending fluoridation in communities nationwide.

In an update on Sunday, Wood reported on Instagram that someone from the show had reached out.

"I've had apologies from SNL," she wrote, adding: "The last thing I'll say on the matter. I am not thin-skinned. … But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

In its 50 years on air, SNL has issued only a few apologies for its actions.

The show's creator, Lorne Michaels, and actor Mike Myers apologized in 1992 after a "Wayne's World" sketch included a disparaging remark about then-teenage first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her appearance.

In 2018, Pete Davidson mocked veteran and then-GOP congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw's eye patch, which the lawmaker wears due to an injury he sustained in combat. Davidson later offered an on-air apology with Crenshaw himself present.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 14 April 2025 12:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

