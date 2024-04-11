Skier Killed Trying to Jump Colo. Mountain Highway

A 21-year-old skier in Colorado died while attempting to jump across a major highway near Berthoud Pass Summit.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said emergency services were called to the scene following a report of a "skiing accident" where a young individual was found "unconscious and not breathing."

First responders confirmed the skier's death upon arrival at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to perform a high-risk skiing stunt by trying to clear the width of Highway 40 and unfortunately lacked the necessary speed and distance and subsequently landed on the highway pavement," the statement read. "The victim had been wearing a helmet and other protective gear."

The skier has been identified as Dallas LeBeau, who was well-known in the skiing community.

A GoFundMe has been set up by LeBeau's childhood friend Devin Shirk on behalf of the deceased's mother to help raise funds to cover funeral costs.

"Dallas was one of the most joyful and kind people you could ever meet. He was always raising good spirits and loved to ski ever since he was 2," Shirk wrote. The fundraising campaign has raised more than $40,000 as of Thursday morning.

"Dallas has been my best friend since we met on the first day of comp center," one donor wrote. "We have shared highs and lows and everything in between. I will miss his eagerness to do the things he loved and his dedication to everyone in his life. Forever my best friend."

Another donor described LeBeau as "a light."

"I just remember how much fun I had those few times shredding. Dallas had fun, and I know he will continue that wherever his souls ends up. Keep shredding my friend," they wrote.

The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber, a nonprofit organization that provides information on skiing and various attractions in Grand County to both locals and visitors, also issued a statement confirming LeBeau's death.

"Our community has experienced some deeply saddening losses. In moments of great sorrow within our community, it's essential to know that you are not alone," the organization wrote while urging anyone struggling with grief to reach out for help.