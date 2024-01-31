×
Tags: bethanyhamilton | transgender | athletes | surfing

Surfer Hamilton Ups Opposition to Trans Athletes in Women's Sports

By    |   Wednesday, 31 January 2024 01:36 PM EST

Bethany Hamilton, the surfer whose life inspired the movie "Soul Surfer," released a statement this week doubling down on her past comments criticizing the inclusion of transgender women in female athletic competitions.

"Male-bodied athletes should not be competing in female sports. Period," Hamilton wrote in a post on social media.

Her comments come amidst controversy over the surfing brand Rip Curl, which recently included transgender surfer Sasha Lowerson in a promotion.

Last year, Hamilton criticized the World Surf League over its rules on transgender women competing in its events, which is allowed provided the athletes have a testosterone level below a certain threshold.

"I personally think that the best solution would be to create a different division so that all can have a fair opportunity to showcase their passion and talent, and I think it's really hard to imagine what the future of women's surfing will be like in 15-20 years down the road if we move forward allowing this major change," she said in a video released on social media at the time.

She went on to comment, "I was messaging with a friend who is a part of the (LGBTQ) community and I really don't think at this point there is a solution that will please everyone. There are different world views and that is part of life. I may not have the perfect answer. But I do feel the way I do and will continue to stand firm in what I shared here."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


