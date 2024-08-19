Bebe Rexha Claims She Was Banned From Boarding Flight in 'Hate Crime'

Bebe Rexha claimed she was targeted in a hate crime after being banned from a Lufthansa flight in Munich for speaking Albanian to a security agent.

The singer, who is of North Macedonian and Albanian descent, opened up about the ordeal on social media over the weekend.

"I've been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian," she captioned videos posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday, according to Deadline. "I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight."

In a second Story post, Rexha said she believes it was a "hate crime" because she is "Albanian."

"[The supervisor] would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful then [sic] he was. Not one of the women at @Lufthansa stepped in or said something," she said, according to Deadline.

Rexha later shared an update, saying that the airline had contacted her about the incident.

"I have never been so emotionally drained. @Lufthansa has direct messaged me but I urge them to do a full investigation on finding out who this man who was abusing his power is. An 'I'm sorry' is not gonna cut it this time," she wrote.

Concluding her string of posts, Rexha shared with her followers Sunday that she had made it back home.

"Thank you everyone who messaged me and showed concern. I got home safe, thank God," she wrote.

In a statement to CNN, a Lufthansa spokesperson said, "We directly contacted Bebe Rexha yesterday to understand the situation and are conducting an internal review on the matter."

"As an international airline, we connect people and countries around the globe," the spokesman continued, adding, "We do not tolerate any discriminatory behavior of any kind."

According to the airline, Rexha boarded her flight normally and on time.