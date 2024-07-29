Sinéad O'Connor Died From Chronic COPD, Asthma

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma, according to her death certificate, a year after she was found dead at age 56 by police at her home in London.

John Reynolds, O'Connor's first husband and close friend, registered her death certificate in London on Wednesday, The Guardian reported. The document indicated that she died due to "exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection."

O'Connor died on July 26, 2023. Police found her unresponsive and did not consider her death suspicious. In January, a coroner determined she died of natural causes.

She died soon after moving into her new London home and had talked about upcoming music and a 2024 tour. Her death also came 18 months after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor, by suicide in January 2022.

Her final post on X, dated July 17, paid tribute to her son.

"Been living as undead night creature since," she said, referring to Shane's death. "He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

On Friday, a Dublin museum caused a stir when it pulled down a wax figure of the late singer that barely resembled her. The National Wax Museum Plus apologized to O'Connor's family and said it would immediately begin creating a more accurate representation.

John O'Connor said it was a "hideous" representation of his sister that looked like a cross between something in a department store window display and a 1960s sci-fi TV show that used electronic puppets.

The museum had unveiled the figure Thursday in honor of the first anniversary of her death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.