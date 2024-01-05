Report: Shia LaBeouf Plans to Be a Catholic Deacon

Shia LaBeouf was officially received into the Catholic Church and is now considering becoming a deacon, according to reports.

The Capuchin Franciscans — Western America Province — announced on Tuesday that the "Transformers" actor, whose career has been mired in controversy over the years, "fully entered the church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation."

"The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey," the group wrote in a social media post featuring three photos of the actor posing with priests and friars.

"Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church," the group continued.

"His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values."

LaBeouf's confirmation took place Sunday at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California, according to the Catholic News Agency, which cited his confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, as saying that the actor had expressed his intentions to become a deacon in the church "sometime in the future."

Rodriguez explained that the 37-year-old actor, who portrayed 20th-century Italian priest Francesco Forgione in the 2022 film "Padre Pio," has been considering pursuing the path of becoming a deacon after his involvement in the film.

LaBeouf, while preparing for the role, spent time at a California parish and was sponsored for confirmation by Brother Rodriguez.

"He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way," Rodriguez told the outlet.

LaBeouf previously opened up about his journey into Catholicism during a 2022 interview with Catholic Bishop Robert Barron, saying that he developed an interest in the church's teachings while preparing for his role in "Padre Pio" and learning from Rodriguez and other members of the church in California.

"If you like immersive experiences and you get tasked with playing Pio, your life is going to change," LaBeouf said during the interview in reference to how the role affected him.