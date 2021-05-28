Shia LaBeouf Ordered to Undergo Therapy, Anger Management

Shia LaBeouf has been ordered to complete a judicial diversion program which, if fulfilled within a year, could mean that the charges of misdemeanor battery and theft against him stemming from a confrontation last year could be dropped.

A judge handed the order to the "Transformers" star Thursday, explaining that he had 12 months to complete the program, according to court documents obtained by People. After that, he could be let off the hook and avoid any jail time.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed to E! News that the actor must complete at least one therapy session a week, during which he would undergo anger management; wear a SoberLink device, random alcohol testing, and continue to participate in a 12-step program to remain sober. He must also avoid using force or violence, not own or possess any weapons and turn over any to law enforcement if he does, remain 100 yards away from the victim and have no contact with them, remain 100 yards away from the location of the confrontation, and obey all laws and orders of the court.

The incident that led to the charges took place in Los Angeles in June 2020. Details of what transpired are vague but a complaint states that LaBeouf is accused of willfully and unlawfully using "force and violence upon" a person. He then reportedly drove away with the person's hat that was worth less than $950. The actor pleaded not guilty to the charges brought forth against him.

The court order comes as LaBeouf faces a lawsuit brought on by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, for alleged sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she said in an interview with The New York Times. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

In response, LaBeouf's legal team said he "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever," according to People.

They further asserted that Barnett's sexual battery claims should be dismissed because "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual."

