Shia LaBeouf Converted to Catholicism While Preparing for 'Padre Pio'

Actor Shia LaBeouf revealed that he converted to Catholicism after being cast in "Padre Pio" as the titular character.

Speaking with Bishop Robert Barron during an interview uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, LaBeouf admitted he was battling suicidal ideation and feelings of shame when he began to research the late Italian monk.

In preparation for his role in Abel Ferrera's upcoming film, LaBeouf stayed in a monastery and became drawn to spirituality.

"I didn't want to be alive anymore when all this happened," he said. "Shame like I had never experienced before — the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don't know where to go. You can't go outside and get, like, a taco."

Amid those feelings of helplessness, the "Transformers" star said he still had a "deep desire to hold on." He also felt that landing the role of Padre Pio was part of God's plan.

"I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to him. Drawing me away from worldly desires. It was all happening simultaneously," he said. "But there would have been no impetus for me to get in my car, drive up [to the monastery] if I didn't think, Oh, I'm gonna save my career."

Ultimately, it was learning about forgiveness that led him to believe he is worthy of a second chance.

"It was seeing other people who have sinned beyond anything I could ever conceptualize also being found in Christ that made me feel like, Oh, that gives me hope," LaBeouf said. "I started hearing experiences of other depraved people who had found their way in this, and it made me feel like I had permission."

Last year LeBeouf parted ways with Hollywood talent agency CAA while receiving inpatient care after a lawsuit filed against him by ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, who accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress, The New York Times reported.

In her filing, Twigs said LaBeouf mentally and emotionally abused her on several occasions. In response, LaBeouf the actor said many of the claims were untrue but admitted to the Times that he was a recovering alcoholic. LaBeouf's lawyer later announced that the Hollywood star would undergo treatment.

"Shia needs help and he knows that," LaBeouf’s attorney told Variety at the time. "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."