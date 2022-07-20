Bieber to Resume Tour After Neurological Disorder Diagnosis

Justin Bieber will resume his world tour later this month, it was confirmed.

The pop icon was forced to postpone the U.S. leg of his "Justice World Tour" after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, but a rep confirmed to Variety on Tuesday that Bieber will get back on the road.

The musician will mark his return at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, followed by performances in Europe, South America, South Africa, Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will return to Europe in January through March. No update on the postponed North American dates has been provided but Variety reported that they will likely take place next spring.

Bieber announced that his tour was being put on hold early in June, when he revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. The rare neurological disorder causes temporary paralysis of the face.

"I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber said in an Instagram video at the time, showing how one side of his face is stationary. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

Bieber continued: “This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case. But obviously my body is telling me I need to slow down."

Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber took a two-week getaway trip to the Bahamas, then headed off for a lake vacation to Idaho with family and friends, including Usher, who revealed this week to Extra that the "Yummy" singer was "doing great."

"Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family," Usher said.