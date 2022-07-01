Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green Welcome First Child Together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have welcomed a baby boy.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star and his professional dancer girlfriend celebrated their first baby together — Zane Walker Green — who was born Tuesday. Green announced the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket and holding on to Green's index finger.

"Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ," he captioned the photo.

Burgess shared the same photo on her own Instagram.

"My heart is now forever outside of my body," Burgess captioned the image.

Green also shares Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

Green recently revealed to People that his kids were "super excited" to welcome the new addition.

"They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They're counting down the days!" Green said. "[The baby] is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he'll be surrounded by a lot of love. It's exciting."

He added that Burgess was going to make a great mom.

"Just watching Sharna with the kids now and knowing her the way that I do, she is going to be an amazing mother," he said. "She's unbelievable with my kids now. So I can't wait for that experience."

Earlier this month Burgess revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she reached out to Fox during the early phase of her relationship with Green.

"After we'd been dating for about four or five months I was like, 'Can I get Megan's number? I'd love to text her ... I'd love to reach out and say, Hey, I'm around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know," Burgess said. "And I think she really appreciated that, she said 'Thank you,' and she's thanked me for being great with her kids, too."