Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Officially Divorced After a Decade of Marriage

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce has been finalized nearly two years after their split, bringing to an end a rocky marriage that spanned nearly a decade.

According to TMZ, a judge signed off on their final divorce settlement on Tuesday. The exes reached an agreement in October and were waiting for it to be officially signed off on. The pair share three children and have agreed to joint legal and physical custody, the outlet noted, adding that no prenup was in place.

The actors have both moved on since parting ways. Fox in January got engaged to rocker Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, while Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess are expecting their first child together, Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

Fox, 35, and Green, 48, met on the set of "Hope & Faith." At the time Fox was 18 and Greene was a 30-year-old father of one, Yahoo! noted. By 2006 they were engaged but called it off in 2009 only to get engaged again the following year.

They were married in June 2010 and had their first child, Noah, in 2012, and their second child, Bodhi, in 2014. In 2015 Fox filed for divorce but the following year they reunited and had their third child, Journey.

They called the divorce off in 2019 but towards the end of the year Fox reportedly came home after some time away and told Green she wanted them to go their separate ways. She met Machine Gun Kelly in March 2020 while filming for "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

In May, Green announced his split from Fox, and in November she officially filed for divorce. Green opened up about their split on his podcast, ". . . With Brian Austin Green."

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," he shared at the time, according to Entertainment Tonight. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special."