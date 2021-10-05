Shannen Doherty Shares Cancer Update

Shannen Doherty has shared a cancer update saying that she is embracing life and "going to keep fighting to stay alive."

During an appearance on Monday's episode of "Good Morning America," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum noted that she wanted to prove she could beat her cancer, which is why she was not keeping a bucket list — because she did not want the sympathy that came with such an announcement.

"That is something that I would really like for people to stop assuming and give us a chance to prove them wrong," she said.

Doherty pointed out that she did not want to operate like she was dying but wanted to just operate "as I don’t have things to check off because I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission but announced in 2020 that her cancer had progressed to stage 4.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," Doherty told ABC's "Good Morning America" at the time. "I definitely have days where I say, why me? And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do."

Commenting on her battle with cancer during Monday’s appearance on "GMA," Doherty said she's still in her "first protocol" and looks forward to the good fight.

"It’s kind of like you just want to last on your protocols as long as possible so that you don’t run out of protocols," she said.

In September, Doherty discussed her health during a virtual panel ahead of the release of her Lifetime movie, "List of a Lifetime."

"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life, to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," she said, according to People. "My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

During the virtual panel, Doherty also spoke about not wanting to keep a bucket list, explaining that "I'm going to be the longest-living person with cancer."

"If I had to say one, it would just be living," she added. "That's the only thing on my list at this point."