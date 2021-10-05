×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Hollywood | Cancer | shannen doherty | cancer | update

Shannen Doherty Shares Cancer Update

shannen doherty stands for portrait
Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait on October 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel )

By    |   Tuesday, 05 October 2021 12:03 PM

Shannen Doherty has shared a cancer update saying that she is embracing life and "going to keep fighting to stay alive."

During an appearance on Monday's episode of "Good Morning America," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum noted that she wanted to prove she could beat her cancer, which is why she was not keeping a bucket list — because she did not want the sympathy that came with such an announcement.

"That is something that I would really like for people to stop assuming and give us a chance to prove them wrong," she said.

Doherty pointed out that she did not want to operate like she was dying but wanted to just operate "as I don’t have things to check off because I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission but announced in 2020 that her cancer had progressed to stage 4.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," Doherty told ABC's "Good Morning America" at the time. "I definitely have days where I say, why me? And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do."

Commenting on her battle with cancer during Monday’s appearance on "GMA," Doherty said she's still in her "first protocol" and looks forward to the good fight.

"It’s kind of like you just want to last on your protocols as long as possible so that you don’t run out of protocols," she said. 

In September, Doherty discussed her health during a virtual panel ahead of the release of her Lifetime movie, "List of a Lifetime." 

"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life, to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," she said, according to People. "My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

During the virtual panel, Doherty also spoke about not wanting to keep a bucket list, explaining that "I'm going to be the longest-living person with cancer." 

"If I had to say one, it would just be living," she added. "That's the only thing on my list at this point."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Shannen Doherty has shared a cancer update saying that she is embracing life and "going to keep fighting to stay alive." The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum noted that she wanted to prove she could beat her...
shannen doherty, cancer, update
411
2021-03-05
Tuesday, 05 October 2021 12:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved