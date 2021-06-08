Shannen Doherty Protests Hollywood's Beauty Standards

Shannen Doherty has made it clear she is fed up with the beauty standards set by Hollywood.

In protest of these unattainable norms, the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star posted a make-up-free selfie and included a caption slamming the entertainment industry for pressuring stars to alter their appearances.

"Watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to," Doherty captioned the filter-less photo. "You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed."

Doherty added she was ready to embrace herself, flaws and all.

"I have lived," she continued. "I love that I've lived and that my face reflects my life. I survived a lot, yes, cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally. Done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to. I want to see women like me. Women like us."

The post was met with praise and applause from fellow celebrities.

"Thank you. We need more of you," model Paulina Porizkova commented.

"Just thinking [it was] time I fixed my face. Hahahah. I got the same adult face as you … Love you beautiful," Selma Blair added.

"You are beautiful and I love this," added director and cinematographer Reed Morano while Doherty's former "90210" co-star Jennie Garth left a fire emoji and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar added applauding emojis.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission but announced in 2020 that her cancer had progressed to stage 4.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," Doherty told ABC's "Good Morning America" at the time. "I definitely have days where I say, why me? And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do."

In a 2019 interview, the actress said the cancer was what made her first reflect on her body.

"I'm trying to figure out how to accept who I am now," she said, according to E! News. "I'm never going to be the size I used to be. Some of my meds that I'm on keep zapping the collagen out of me, so I'm never going to have a wrinkle-free face. I'm critical of myself. But there are some things you can't fight."

However, Doherty added she was trying to love herself more.

"I'm trying to be kinder to myself," she said. "And I try to live each day as an amazing, precious gift that I've been given."