Shania Twain Details Grief She Felt After Divorce

Shania Twain is looking back at her divorce from Robert "Mutt" Lange and sharing how she was able to slowly heal from overwhelming grief.

The iconic singer opened up about her private struggles in a new documentary, "Not Just a Girl," which began streaming on Netflix on Tuesday.

"When I lost Mutt, I was thinking that the grief of that was similarly intense to losing my parents and it was like a death," Twain said, according to E! News. "It was the permanent end to so many facets of my life, and I never got over my parents' death, so I'm thinking, ‘S--t. I'm never going to get over this.'"

Twain and Lange were married from 1993 to 2010. Two years before their split, rumors emerged that Lange had an affair with Twain's best friend — allegations that Lange denied. While this was going on, Twain was also battling Lyme disease, which had affected her singing ability.

"In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce," she said. "My husband leaves me for another woman. Now I'm at a whole other low and I don't see any point in going on with a music career."

Twain found herself questioning how she would move forward.

"All I can do is determine how I'm going to carry on from there. How am I going to crawl out of this hole that I've fallen in just like that," she said.

Twain recalled feeling "petrified" at the idea of going back into the studio without her husband and longtime producer, but decided to face her fear head-on.

"I'm going to not only get back in the studio without him," she said, "I'm going to write all the music alone and just discover myself again as an individual creative like I've been all of my youth."

Through her pain, she was able to create her fifth studio album, "Now," which became her first album to reach No. 1 in all major territories.

"It was a great experience," Twain shared. "Now is my favorite recorded work that I've done so far that I enjoy listening to still."