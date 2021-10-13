'Shameless' Actor Ricarlo Flanagan Dies of COVID at 40

Actor, comedian, and rapper Ricarlo Flanagan, who is best known for his role in "Shameless," has died at age 40 of COVID-19 complications.

His agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, confirmed Flanagan had died over the weekend to Variety.

"Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed," Golfman said.

Flanagan revealed earlier this month on Twitter that he had contracted the coronavirus, stating that it was "no joke" and that he did not "wish this on anybody." Shortly after his death, a GoFundMe page was set up to help raise funds to cover funeral costs.

"Our dear friend has suddenly passed away and sadly was far from his family," family friend Gabriela Bonilla wrote. "Ricarlo Flanagan was a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with many amazing talents. He brought laughter to every room he walked in."

By Tuesday, the goal of raising $10,000 had been exceeded. This was proof of how "Ricarlo was loved by so many," Bonilla noted.

Flanagan began to receive attention in the world of comedy in 2013, following the release of his debut comedy album, "Man Law."

Two years later he clinched a spot in the semi-finals of the NBC comedy show, "Last Comic Standing."

That opened the door for him to pursue a career in acting. He landed recurring roles in shows including "Shameless," and the Disney+ show "Walk the Prank," and also guest-starred in several shows including "The Mick," "The Carmichael Show," "Insecure," "The Neighborhood," "Mad About You," "Kidding," and "Room 104," according to E! News.

Flanagan's career was not limited to TV and comedy. He also explored his musical side as a rapper going by the name of Father Flanagan. He released three albums — "Death of Davinchi" (2010), "An Opus Inspired by Andre Martin" (2019), and "Hope Your Proud" (2020). He was reportedly preparing to release his fourth album, "Both Sides of the Brain," on Oct. 13.