'Top Chef Junior' Star Dies at 17

Teen chef Fuller Goldsmith, who famously won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" and competed in "Top Chef Junior," has died at 17 following a battle with leukemia.

The news was confirmed by WIAT, which reported that Fuller died on Tuesday, just four days shy of his 18th birthday.

"He got tired and was ready to go," his father, Scott Goldsmith said, explaining that his son's health had taken a turn for the worse earlier this week. Fuller was first diagnosed with leukemia when he was three but was in remission for four years. The cancer returned this year.

Fuller knew from the age of four that he wanted to be a chef and he pursued his passion vigorously. In 2017, he appeared in "Chopped Junior," which he went on to win with his Southern cuisine. That same year, at age 14, he appeared in the first season of "Top Chef Junior." In an interview with Tuscaloosa Magazine at the time, Fuller said it was cooking that got him out of bed.

"When I was sick, cooking was the only thing that got me up," he said. "If I was just laying down doing nothing, my feet and legs would hurt, but when I was moving around in the kitchen, I wouldn’t be hurting as much."

His father said that Fuller's passion got him to experience things that many others would not have the opportunity to.

"If he had the opportunity to go in a kitchen or work in a kitchen, that was something he truly loved," Scott said. "He met a bunch of people and get an opportunity to do things most don't get to do."

Magical Elves, which produces the "Top Chef" franchise, said the news of Fuller's death was devastating.

"He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met," the company said in an Instagram post. "From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."