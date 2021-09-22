'Sex and the City' Star Willie Garson Dies at 57

Willie Garson, known for his role in "Sex and the City," has died at age 57.

The actor died Tuesday surrounded by family after battling pancreatic cancer, People reported. A spokesperson for HBO/HBO Max confirmed the news in a statement.

"Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," the statement to USA Today reads. "He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Garson has appeared in more than 300 TV show episodes and over 70 films, according to IMDB, with titles including "White Colla," "NYPD Blue," "Hawaii Five-0," "Groundhog Day," "The Rock," and "Being John Malkovich." However his most memorable role is arguably as Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, in HBO's "Sex and the City" and its spinoff movies. He was most recently working on the reboot, "And Just Like That..." when he died.

"The 'Sex and the City' family has lost one of its own, our amazing Willie Garson," the show's creator, Michael Patrick King, said in a statement to USA Today. "His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present everyday filming 'And Just Like That.' He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone."

Garson's son, Nathen, shared a tribute on Instagram Tuesday, writing of how proud he was of his father.

"I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me," he wrote. "Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it "

Related Stories: