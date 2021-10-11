Selma Blair Gets Candid About MS Battle

Selma Blair is speaking openly about her battle with multiple sclerosis and the decision to undergo experimental treatments.

The actress first revealed her diagnosis in October 2018, and the following year, despite her fears, underwent a stem cell transplant — a non-FDA approved treatment — then intensive rounds of chemo to help reboot the immune system, according to "Good Morning America."

Speaking with the outlet, Blair explained that she chose the treatments after reaching "a critical point."

"I was mortally afraid of chemo my whole life. I'm someone that's always gone holistic when I can," she said.

MS is a condition in which the immune system attacks the body. Symptoms can range from fatigue, walking difficulties, cognitive changes to speech problems, seizures, and hearing loss, according to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

After receiving her first dose of chemo, Blair said she was talking clearly and her inflammation began to go down. Now, she says her brain is free from forming new lesions and although she still experiences other symptoms, she takes medicine for them.

"I have more gains than losses," Blair told "GMA." And I do have things that can sometimes be embarrassing, but this part of it that I do want to show, 'cause that's the part that's healing, and perfect."

For the most part though, Blair said she is doing well.

"At this moment, I'm great," she said. "It is important to say 'at this very moment' and I don't want to be complaining although I always say, 'I have no complaints but do you have a minute?' It's like my joyful thing."

Blair has been open about her battle with MS. When she first revealed her diagnosis on Instagram in 2018, she wrote honestly about her experience with the illness.

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS," she wrote.

"I am in the thick of it, but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask," Blair continued. "It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers ... but I am a forthcoming person, and I want my life to be full somehow."

During her "GMA" appearance, Blair said that speaking up about what it was like to live with MS has meant a lot to her fans and followers on social media.

"What I saw when people came up after an Instagram post or especially your show that I was on — how much it meant," she said. "And that moved me more than I had been moved by other things that I have achieved in my life or done."