Selma Blair Offers Support to Christina Applegate Amid MS Diagnosis

Actress Selma Blair has offered love and support to her "Sweetest Thing" co-star Christina Applegate, who has revealed that she has multiple sclerosis.

Blair has been publicly battling the disease since 2018 and was quick to reach out to Applegate upon learning of her diagnosis.

"Loving you always," Blair wrote on Twitter. "Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love," she added In reference to her 10-year-old son, Arthur Saint Bleick, and Applegate's daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, 10.

Applegate later responded, "I love our two weirdos. They are so fun."

Former talk show host Montel Williams, who is battling MS, also stood in solidarity with Applegate.

"We have MS - it will never have us unless we let it. Tara and I are sending hope and light your way," he wrote on Twitter.

Applegate announced her diagnosis last week, explaining that she had known about it for several weeks before finally choosing to go public with the news.

"It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she wrote. "It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

Blair also wrote about her battle with MS on social media.

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS," she wrote in an Instagram post in 2018.

"I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask," she continued. "It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow."

Blair admitted she had shown symptoms for years before finally being diagnosed after an MRI.

"I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share," she added.

