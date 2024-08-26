Macklemore Cancels Dubai Show Over UAE's Role in Sudan Conflict

Macklemore canceled his October concert in Dubai, citing the United Arab Emirates' role "in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis" in Sudan due to its reported support for the paramilitary force fighting government troops there.

The cancellation has drawn attention to the UAE's alleged role in Sudan's ongoing war.

While the UAE denies supporting Sudan's paramilitary forces, U.N. reports suggest they supplied weapons, The Guardian reported. Since the conflict began in April 2023, over 18,800 people have died, and millions have been displaced. Despite accusations, the UAE is involved in peace talks to end the fighting.

Last week, event organizers announced that Macklemore's concert had been canceled and refunds would be issued. No further explanation was offered at the time, but on Saturday the Grammy winner explained on Instagram that he had numerous people asking him to cancel the show "in solidarity with the people of Sudan and to boycott doing business in the UAE for the role they are playing in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis."

Macklemore said he decided to cancel the show partly because of his recent public support for Palestinians during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

He recently began performing a song titled "Hind's Hall" to honor Hind Rajab, a young girl who, along with her four cousins, aunt, uncle, and two paramedics, was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. All proceeds from streaming "Hind's Hall" are donated to the U.N. relief agency UNRWA.

"I know that this will probably jeopardize my future shows in the area, and I truly hate letting any of my fans down," he wrote. "I was really excited, too. But until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF I will not perform there."

Macklemore added: "I have no judgment against other artists performing in the UAE. But I do ask the question to my peers scheduled to play in Dubai: If we used our platforms to mobilize collective liberation, what could we accomplish?"