Demi Lovato Drops Manager Feuding With Taylor Swift

Demi Lovato is splitting with her manager Scooter Braun, who sparked controversy after purchasing the rights to Taylor Swift's master recordings and then later selling them to an investment fund for reportedly over $300 million despite Swift's wishes to purchase the masters herself, according to the Independent.

The news was confirmed on Monday that Lovato was in the market for new management after parting ways with Braun's SB Projects last month.

The announcement follows a week of speculation regarding Justin Bieber's departure from Braun's management, ending their 16-year collaboration — claims that have since been denied by Bieber and Braun.

Lovato signed with Braun in 2019. She announced the news on Instagram at the time, writing, "Dreams came true for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER. And not just any manager but the one and only Scooter Braun," according to the Independent.

"Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter," she continued. "Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey."

Lovato joins Ariana Grande, who also reportedly parted ways with Braun, and Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, who signed with Braun's SB Projects in 2019 and departed his company in May.

Braun seems to still represent artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Quavo from Migos, David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, and Ava Max, according to the Guardian.

Braun's representatives did not immediately respond to the Independent's request for comment.

Braun and Swift meanwhile, have been locked in a feud since 2019, when he purchased her longtime record label, Big Machine Records, as well as the master recordings of her first six studio albums. Swift later slammed him as a "bully" and "the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry" after he sold the master recordings.

In November, 2020, Swift said, "[Braun] would never even quote my team a price" and that she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would "silence [her] forever." Braun's team contested the assertion.

Swift subsequently launched a campaign to re-record her albums, aiming to prevent the new masters' owners from benefiting from her music. She urged her fans to instead listen to her highly successful "Taylor's Versions."

Last year, during an interview with NPR's Jay Williams, Braun admitted the ordeal was a "learning lesson."

"The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, 'Great, let's be in business together,' " he said.