Academy Yanks Andrew Cuomo's Emmy for COVID TV Briefings

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been stripped of his Emmy.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the organization that presents Emmys, on Tuesday rescinded the award it gave him in recognition of his daily COVID-19 briefings in 2020, citing a damning investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

In a statement tweeted out by USA Today’s Jon Campbell, the Academy wrote that "in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award."

"His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward," the Academy declared.

New York AG Letitia James issued a scathing report Aug. 3 detailing her investigation into allegations Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and alleged the governor violated both federal and state law.

It found Cuomo "sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

Cuomo resigned and his lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, became governor at the stroke of midnight Tuesday.

Last November, the academy announced it would award Cuomo an Emmy for his "masterful" coronavirus briefings during the initial COVID-19 surge.

"The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure," the group’s president and CEO, Bruce Paisner, announced.

"People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back."

Hollywood celebrities — including Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, and director Spike Lee — starred in a compilation video during the International Emmys broadcast last year and lauded Cuomo for the televised briefings.

"Thank you to all the members of the Academy. Your work has brought smiles and hope and relief for so many people during these difficult days," Cuomo said in accepting his award, Vanity Fair reported at the time.

"I wish I could say that my daily COVID presentations are well-choreographed, scripted, rehearsed, or reflected any of the talents you advance. They didn’t. They offered only one thing: authentic truth and stability. But sometimes that’s enough."