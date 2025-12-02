Scarlett Johansson: 'Hard to Know' If Supporting Woody Allen Affected Career

Scarlett Johansson said she is unsure whether her long-running support for filmmaker Woody Allen has influenced her career or personal relationships, as questions about their professional history continue to surface.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Johansson said she has no clear way to measure any repercussions.

"I guess it's hard to know," she said. "You never know what the domino effect is, exactly."

"But my mom always encouraged me to be myself, [to see] that it's important to have integrity and stand up for what you believe in."

Johansson, who has appeared in three of Allen's films, said she has learned to gauge when to speak publicly and when to step back.

"I think it's also important to know when it's not your turn," she said. "I don't mean that you should silence yourself.

"I mean sometimes it's just not your time. And that's something I've understood more as I've matured."

The actor has previously addressed her stance toward Allen.

In 2019, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

Her remarks drew renewed attention to allegations that have followed the director for decades.

Allen has been accused by his daughter Dylan Farrow of sexually abusing her when she was 7 years old.

She publicly recounted her account in the 2021 documentary "Allen v. Farrow."

Allen has consistently denied the allegations, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Johansson's work with Allen includes "Match Point" (2005), "Scoop" (2006), and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" (2008). The films marked a highly visible period in her early career and established a recurring collaboration that she continues to be asked about in interviews.

Allen recently discussed the public reaction surrounding the allegations and its effect on his life.

He told Bill Maher on a September episode of "Club Random" that the controversy had not affected him personally.

"I was in my 80s, and I had made so many movies and I, you know, it didn't matter, it didn't hurt me," he said.

He also described frustrations with the legal process during earlier investigations.

He said he grew "disillusioned" after seeing conflicting testimony and little follow-through in court.

"You're shocked because most people don't find themselves in a situation in a courtroom … and people are perjuring themselves one after the other, and you think, 'Well, isn't this against the law?'" he said.

"But you find out that it isn't exactly what you think — that yes, it's against the law technically, but nobody does anything about it."

Allen added that the experience was "very interesting and amusing … in many ways," saying he avoided lasting harm because of his long career and financial security.

"And only because, as I said, I had done so many movies and had accumulated enough personal financial resources so that I wasn't hurt by it. But if I was 40 or 50 or 30 or something, it would have been very, very painful."