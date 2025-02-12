Scarlett Johansson Urges Government to Limit AI After Fake Video of Her

Scarlett Johansson is calling on U.S. lawmakers to impose restrictions on artificial intelligence after an unauthorized AI-generated video featuring her and other Jewish celebrities protesting Kanye West went viral.

The widely circulated video opens with an AI-generated version of Johansson, 40, wearing a white T-shirt featuring an extended middle finger with a Star of David at its center and the name "Kanye" written below.

Alongside Johansson, the video includes deepfake versions of more than a dozen Jewish celebrities, such as Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Black, Mila Kunis, and Lenny Kravitz.

It concludes with an AI-generated Adam Sandler flipping off the camera as "Hava Nagila" plays in the background before text appears stating "Enough is Enough" and "Join the Fight Against Antisemitism."

Johansson has since denounced the video, calling out "the misuse of AI, no matter what its messaging" in a statement to People.

"It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an AI-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction," she continued. "I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."

Johansson went on to explain how she has "been a very public victim of AI," adding, "but the truth is that the threat of AI affects each and every one of us."

"There is a 1000-foot wave coming regarding AI that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner. It is terrifying that the U.S. government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of AI," she said.

"I urge the U.S. government to make the passing of legislation limiting AI use a top priority; it is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large," she concluded.

Johansson's remarks come amid controversy sparked by West, who recently went on an antisemitic rant, which included the declaration, "love Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi," according to the Independent. Shortly after, he deleted his X account.