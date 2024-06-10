House Panel Taps Scarlett Johansson for AI Probe

A congressional subcommittee has invited Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson to give testimony on the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology, particularly focusing on OpenAI's ChatGPT assistant Sky, The Hill reported.

The renowned actress, famous for her roles in blockbuster hits like "Black Widow" and "Her," has been invited to provide her insights on July 9 at the House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation hearing.

Leading the subcommittee, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expressed her intent to give Johansson a direct platform to address her concerns to Congress, underscoring the importance of informing the public debate on deepfakes. Mace's office clarified that the hearing aims to address a wide range of issues related to the uses and potential abuses of deepfake technology.

The invitation to Johansson follows her recent public comments about OpenAI's ChatGPT assistant, Sky.

In a statement last month, the 39-year-old actress expressed her surprise and displeasure upon hearing the AI's voice, which she believed was remarkably similar to her own. Johansson revealed that despite declining a previous invitation from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to lend her voice to an AI assistant, she was taken aback by the resemblance between her voice and the one used in the ChatGPT's demonstration.

"When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference," Johansson stated in a May interview with The Hill.

OpenAI, however, refuted any intention of mimicking Johansson's voice with its Sky assistant and denied the allegations of replication.

Despite the invitation, a source close to Johansson revealed to ITK on Monday that the actress would be unavailable for the scheduled House subcommittee hearing in July as she would be out of the country during that time.

As the debate surrounding AI and deepfake technology continues to evolve, Johansson's absence from the hearing may not stifle the crucial conversations on these innovations' ethical and societal implications.

The upcoming session remains poised to offer valuable insights from experts and stakeholders as lawmakers navigate the intricate landscape of AI regulation and oversight.