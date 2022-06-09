'SNL' Cast Members Implicated in Former Intern's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A former "Saturday Night Live" intern who filed a lawsuit in 2021 against NBC Universal Media, SNL Studios and former ''SNL'' cast member Horatio Sanz alleging Sanz gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a party in 2002 said in an affidavit Wednesday that cast members Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and Maya Rudolph saw the assault and did nothing.

The plaintiff, a Pennsylvania woman who was between the ages of 15 and 17 when the alleged incidents occurred, names several dates when she attended ''SNL'' after-parties and was given beer, Champagne and other alcoholic drinks.

She also named then-cast member Jimmy Fallon in the amended complaint filed in New York Supreme Court, saying he and Sanz invited her and her friends to these parties.

The woman described a May 2002 after-party where she said Sanz kissed her, "groped her breast and buttocks and digitally penetrated her genitals" in front of various cast members from the long-running NBC comedy show.

Sanz's lawyer called the accusations against his client "categorically false" and "ludicrous."

"Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims," Andrew Brettler told TMZ.