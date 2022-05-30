Kim Kardashian Asked 'SNL' Producer for Pete Davidson's Number

"Saturday Night Live" viewers were stunned when it emerged that cast member Pete Davidson was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, and now it has emerged that the reality TV personality had to actively pursue Davidson and went as far as to ask a producer of "SNL" for his phone number.

The revelation was made by Kardashian during the latest episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Speaking during a confessional segment, Kardashian revealed that she felt a connection with Davidson after she appeared as a guest host on "SNL" and also performed a skit with him in which they kissed, according to Cosmopolitan. Kardashian chose to act on her feelings, but Davidson reportedly showed very little interest.

"Everyone was at my after-party," she said. "[Pete] does not give me the time of day. So, a few days later, I called the producer at 'SNL,' and I was like 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?' and they were like, 'Yeah!'"

Kardashian admitted, however, that she did not think anything serious would come from it.

"I wasn't even thinking like, Oh my god, I'm going to be in a relationship with him," she explained. "I was just thinking like, Heard about this [Davidson's sexual exploits] ... need to get out there."

Earlier this month it was reported that Davidson, along with Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney would exit "SNL" in what was said to be one of the biggest cast shake-ups in years on a show that has seen unusual steadiness in recent seasons. On the 47th season finale, Davidson thanked "SNL" for providing him with the platform to develop his career.

"I never imagined this would be my life," Davidson said. "I appreciate 'SNL' for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow. Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you."