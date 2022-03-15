Sandra Bullock Takes a Break From Acting: I Want to Be 'in the Place That Makes Me Happiest'

Sandra bullock has confirmed that she is taking a step back from acting because right now she wants to be "in the place that makes me happiest."

The actress made the revelation to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that she was not sure how long her break will be but she wanted to take time off to focus on her two children— Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

"I take my job very seriously when I’m at work," she said, noting it's a "24/7" job. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

Bullock added: "That’s where I’m gonna be for a while."

That's not to say Bullock won't ever return to acting. Speaking with Variety, the actress who is promoting her newest film "Lost City," which costars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, said she is willing to reconsider her ban on ever making a sequel film again.

The actress previously vowed she would never star in a follow-up film after the sequels to "Speed" and "Miss Congeniality" flopped. However, Bullock is now willing to change her position.

"I had a ‘no sequel’ rule when I didn’t have the benefit of fighting for what I really wanted. I feel like, in my old age, I’m learning to fight for the things that I think would be best on screen — and I don’t care who comes away from the meeting angry," Bullock said.

She added that she'd be open to a "Lost City" sequel if the script was right.

"I don’t know that I’d want to do a sequel, but look — we had Dana Fox as a writer. If Dana Fox could come up with something brilliant… there you go," she said.

Earlier this year Bullock, whose two previous films 2018's "Bird Box" and 2021's "The Unforgivable" were Netflix hits, spoke about how the streaming giant kept her career alive and how it created opportunities for other actors.

"They’re good to artists," Bullock told The Hollywood Reporter. "They’re good to filmmakers. If it wasn’t for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn’t be working. Their stories wouldn’t be told. Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? I would have been out in the cow pasture. It’s true."