Sam Rivers, Bassist for Limp Bizkit, Dies at 48

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers has died at age 48.

The group confirmed Rivers' death in a statement posted to Instagram on Oct. 18.

"Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat."

The message, signed by members Fred Durst, John Otto, Wes Borland, and DJ Lethal, paid tribute to the musician's influence and character.

"Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound," the band wrote.

"From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous."

The statement continued, "We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.

"He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory."

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1977, Rivers began playing music in middle school, starting on tuba before switching to bass and guitar, according to Variety.

He formed early musical partnerships with drummer Otto, originally thought to be his cousin, and future Limp Bizkit frontman Durst.

The three musicians, along with guitarist Borland and DJ Lethal, founded Limp Bizkit in 1994.

After opening for the band Korn in Los Angeles, the group signed with Flip Records and released its debut album "Three Dollar Bill, Y'all" in 1997.

Limp Bizkit rose to prominence with 1999's "Significant Other," which topped the Billboard 200, driven by hits such as "Nookie" and their cover of George Michael's "Faith."

The follow-up album, "Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water" (2000), cemented their status as one of the leading acts of the nu metal era.

Rivers briefly took over guitar duties during the band's 2003 album "Results May Vary" after Borland's departure, later returning to bass when the guitarist rejoined.

The group went on hiatus in 2006, during which Rivers worked as a producer with Jacksonville-based acts.

He left Limp Bizkit in 2015 due to health issues stemming from liver disease caused by alcohol abuse.

"I got liver disease from excessive drinking … I had to leave Limp Bizkit in 2015 because I felt so horrible," Rivers previously told writer Jon Wiederhorn.

He later received a liver transplant and returned to the band in 2018.

Rivers remained with Limp Bizkit until his death.

In closing their tribute, the band wrote, "We love you, Sam. We'll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends."