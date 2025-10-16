WATCH TV LIVE

Ace Frehley, Kiss' Original Lead Guitarist, Dies at 74

Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley (Ross Pelton / Media Punch / IPX / via AP Images)

Thursday, 16 October 2025 08:03 PM EDT

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss who captivated audiences with his elaborate makeup and smoke-filled guitar, died Thursday. He was 74.

Frehley died peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, following a recent fall, according to his agent.

Family members said in a statement that they are "completely devastated and heartbroken" but will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he bestowed upon others.

Kiss, whose hits included "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Detroit Rock City," was known for its theatrical stage shows, with fireworks, smoking instruments and fake blood spewing from the mouths of band members in body armor, platform boots, wigs and signature black-and-white face paint.

Band members took on the personas of comic book-style characters — Frehley was known as "Space Ace" and the "Spaceman."

The band was extremely popular, especially in the mid-1970s, selling tens of millions of albums and licensing its iconic look to sell numerous products.

Frehley and his band mates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Frehley's is the first death among the four founding members, a group that also includes singer-guitarist Paul Stanley, bassist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


