Russian Ballet Star, Critic of Ukraine War Vladimir Shklyarov Dies in Fall From Building

Acclaimed Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov, an outspoken critic of Russia's war in Ukraine, has died at age 39 after falling from the fifth floor of a building.

The incident took place Saturday, a spokesperson for the Mariinsky Theatre confirmed to Russian news outlet Fontanka.

Shklyarov had been scheduled to undergo spinal surgery to treat a back injury and was taking "serious" painkillers, spokesperson Anna Kasatkina revealed. And while a federal investigation has been launched to investigate the dancer's death, The Guardian, citing local media, reported that the "preliminary cause" has been ruled an accident.

This has not stopped the media from speculating about whether there was something more sinister behind his death. As the New York Post noted, there have been several other critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin who have fallen from buildings to their untimely deaths.

In a 2022 Facebook post, Shklyarov slammed the Kremlin.

"Friends! I am against the war in Ukraine! I am for the people, for a peaceful sky above our heads," he wrote, according to the Post.

"Politicians should be able to negotiate without shooting and killing civilians, for this they were given a tongue and a head," he continued. "My grandfather, Anatoly Filimonovich, graduated from school in Ukraine with a gold medal, my great-grandmother Sonya lived her whole life in Kyiv," he wrote, the Post reported.

"It is impossible to watch everything that is happening today without tears. I want to dance … I want to love everyone — that is the purpose of my life … I do not want wars or borders," he added, according to the Post.

Born in St. Petersburg in 1985, Shklyarov joined the Mariinsky Theatre in 2003 and became its principal dancer in 2011. Over his 20-year career, he performed in major productions like "Swan Lake," "Romeo and Juliet," "The Sleeping Beauty," "Don Quixote," and Christopher Wheeldon's "Alice in Wonderland." Shklyarov also toured globally, performing at prestigious venues such as the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and the Royal Opera House in London.

He married fellow Mariinsky Theatre dancer Maria Shirinkina in 2013. They share two children. His death, Mariinsky Theatre said, was a "huge loss."

"Our condolences to the artist's family, loved ones, friends and all the numerous admirers of his work and talent … he forever inscribed his name in the history of world ballet," the company said.

Shortly after news of his death was announced, Russian dancers paid tribute to Shklyarov. Irina Baranovskaya called his death "a stupid, unbearable accident," noting that Shklyarov "went out onto the balcony to get some air and smoke" and "lost his balance" on the "very narrow balcony."

Mariinsky dancer, Diana Vishneva, wrote on Instagram that the "tragedy brings only tears and sadness."

"This is the tragedy for our theatre, our common grief, feeling of emptiness," Vishneva continued.

"You were the favourite partner … My beautiful Romeo, my brave Prince in 'Cinderella.'"

The American Ballet Theater described Shklyarov, who was a guest performer in 2014 and 2015, as "an extraordinary artist whose grace and passion inspired audiences worldwide."

"Rest in peace, Vladimir. Your light will continue to shine through the beauty you brought to this world," the company concluded .