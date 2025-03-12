WATCH TV LIVE

Rosie O'Donnell on Ireland Move: Will Return to US When There Are 'Equal Rights'

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 10:51 AM EDT

Rosie O'Donnell has revealed that she moved to Ireland and will only return to the U.S. under certain conditions.

The actor and comedian spoke about her relocation in a video on TikTok Tuesday, saying that she moved to Ireland with her child Clay in mid-January. 

"Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she said, noting that she was "in the process" of getting her Irish citizenship as she has Irish grandparents. 

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful," she said.

"I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country," O'Donnell said. "And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

O'Donnell added it was "heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well."

"The personal is political, as we all know," she said. 

Elsewhere in her video, O'Donnell explained why she chose to speak about her move now. 

"I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through," she said. "And now as we're getting settled, I was ready to post this and to tell everybody what's been going on."

O'Donnell's move comes weeks after her eldest daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell, was arrested for the third time in Wisconsin on multiple drug-related charges.

"Yes this is true — after being bailed out by her birth mother — chelsea was arrested again — and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction — we all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram at the time.

 

