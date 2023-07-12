Roseanne Barr: Zelenskyy Is Not a 'Good' Jew

Roseanne Barr did not hold back when she went on a rant about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Jewish heritage.

Upon launching the invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the war was to liberate the Ukrainian government from the control of "Nazis," noted Newsweek.

The claims have been dismissed by analysts who have reasoned that Zelenskyy is Jewish, however skeptics still back theories that Ukraine is run by Nazis.

Barr, who is Jewish, took aim at Zelenskyy during Monday's episode of Piers Morgan "Uncensored" during which she was given the opportunity to defend her recent controversial remarks about the Holocaust that many interpreted as a denial that it did in fact occur.

The comedian stated that her critics are fed "bulls---t 24/7 over the media," adding that she is "about to go crazy" over the widespread support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Barr went on to say that there is a "large faction of Nazis" in Ukraine, adding that members of her family were killed by Nazis in Ukraine.

"I don't understand why everybody's Ukraine, Ukraine. Well I do understand, and that's what terrifies me," she said, according to Newsweek. "People better wake up and do some research on their own instead of buying what comes across on the screen."

In response, Morgan pointed out that Zelenskyy is Jewish and "de facto, not a Nazi."

"I know, but he's not a good one!" Barr replied. "Are all Jews the same? For God's sake, talk about antisemitic! Just cause the guy's a Jew doesn't mean he likes Jews or that he is doing anything good for the Jews. I mean, so what?"

She continued: "Who cares what anybody is? That was the whole point of my tweet. Just 'cause they're kinfolk, don't mean they're kinfolk, you know what I mean? Just because they're the same color as you don't mean they ain't trying to lock you’re a-- up. Wake up, people. Snap out of it."