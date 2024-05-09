Roseanne Barr Rips ABC, Threatens Former Co-stars

Actor and comedian Roseanne Barr boldly took aim at her critics, ABC, former co-stars, and the media in an interview with Newsweek that came six years after she was "canceled" for a tweet deemed racist.

Barr shared her plans for a lawsuit against ABC, as well as a tell-all book that could leave her former co-stars from "Roseanne" and "The Conners" shaken.

"Once I sue ABC and own it, then every show I put on will be about a fat [expletive] from the Midwest," she said.

"I'm writing a book about the show and I'm going to tell all of their secrets," she said of her former co-workers. "I'm telling every dirty, [expletive] thing I know about every one of them. It's going to be great, because I kept those secrets all those years in the interest of the show."

Barr added that she had not spilled any alleged secrets because she was too nice.

"I was an idiot who cared about people and I went out of the way to help them," she said.

In the interview, Barr claimed that she exited "Roseanne" to make way for ABC to create "The Conners" and preserve the jobs of those depending on the show.

Barr also refused to apologize for a viral video where she joked about being "raped" by President Joe Biden, mirroring E. Jean Carroll's assault allegations against former President Donald Trump. Critics condemned Barr's skit, but some conservatives saw it as defending Biden against old accusations.

Barr joked that the media misunderstood her, clarifying that she didn't mean the president raped her because he's already dead — a longstanding conspiracy theory claiming Biden was killed in Cuba and replaced by a lookalike.

"Your news media is so crooked," Barr told Newsweek. "It was the original Joe Biden who raped me, the one that was killed at Guantanamo Bay by JAG, not the clone of Joe Biden at the White House. They killed him and replaced him with an actor in a mask, who I think is Jim Carrey.

"The mainstream media is almost dead. Just a few more weeks and kaput, then truth will bubble to the top. The things that y'all tried to prevent, like Hunter Biden's laptop and Hillary Clinton selling uranium to Russia, and other things that, if I say them, it will get me killed, they'll bubble up because God is truth, and the truth shall set you free."

Her first reference was to allegations that Biden's son, Hunter Biden, left his laptop at a repair shop, claiming it had evidence of corruption. Democrats initially denied the laptop belonged to him, but later reports claimed it was genuine.

Barr's second reference is a nod to donations to the Clinton Foundation before a sale of Uranium One to a Russian corporation when Clinton was secretary of state. The FBI found no wrongdoing.

During the interview, Barr also addressed her political move from left to right, saying she used to be a "communist," adding that it would cost her financially if far-left policies were implemented. She went on to admit that supporting Trump makes her unpopular in Hollywood, which could affect her income.

"Ask me again in a year," she said when Newsweek asked if her support of Trump was worth the cost. "I'm a populist and Trump's a populist. I don't like elitists who tell us how to live and what shot we should take. I'm for freedom, and I've never changed."