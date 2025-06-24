Country Icon Ronnie McDowell Suffers Stroke on Stage During Concert

Country music veteran Ronnie McDowell suffered a stroke while performing in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The 75-year-old was hospitalized after slurring his speech during the concert Saturday. His son, Ronnie McDowell Jr., has since clarified why in a statement to the New York Post.

"During a recent performance in Pennsylvania, I noticed that something was wrong while my dad, Ronnie McDowell, was on stage," he said.

"After a few minutes, I stopped the show and helped him off stage to check on how he was feeling," he said. "We then called 911."

Ronnie McDowell Jr. went on to assure fans that his father was on the mend.

"Thankfully, he experienced a mini-stroke but is doing better now and is being released from the hospital today," he said.

Looking ahead,the younger McDowell said he is "focused on making the best decisions" for his father's "ongoing care and recovery."

"So far, the outlook is positive, and we are incredibly grateful that the situation was as mild as it was," he said.

"We want to sincerely thank all his fans around the world for their love, support, and well wishes during this time. It truly means everything to our family," he concluded.

According to Nashville's WKRN radio station, Ronnie McDowell began slurring his words just three or four songs into his set while performing at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Oley, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

He was pulled off the stage after he began "not making sense," according to his tour manager, who spoke with the station. The musician shared concerns at the time that he might be experiencing a stroke.

The singer was transported to a hospital in Reading, Pennsylvania, where doctors conducted a series of tests.

After the incident, his son, Tyler Dean McDowell, shared a statement on Facebook to update fans on his father's condition.

"Hey everyone — I know you’re all concerned. I promise — no one is more worried than I am," he wrote. "Please understand, this is an incredibly stressful time, and right now, my focus is on my Dad. If there’s anything that needs to be shared, I promise — we will."

He followed up the statement with a series of positive updates about his father.