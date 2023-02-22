Rolling Stones Recording With Paul McCartney: Report

Paul McCartney will be teaming up with the Rolling Stones to record new material, it has emerged.

Citing multiple sources, Variety has revealed that McCartney has already recorded bass parts for a forthcoming Rolling Stones project, which will be overseen by 2021 Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt.

The report further states that McCartney's former Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, will also be contributing parts to the yet-to-be-announced album.

Recording sessions took place "in recent weeks" in Los Angeles, Variety noted.

It is unclear whether McCartney and Starr will perform on the same song and the tracks that will make the final cut are yet to be confirmed however, according to the report, the album's production is nearing the mixing phase.

Historically, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones have had a mutual admiration for one another while also engaging in some good-natured competition.

In 2021, while speaking with the New Yorker, McCartney addressed the rivalry between the two British bands, hinting that the Beatles was the better of the two.

"I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are," he said. "I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs."

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger shrugged off the remarks at a show at the SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Setting up the punchline, the musician first pointed out how many celebrities were in attendance.

"Megan Fox is here. She's lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga," he said, according to USA Today.

Jagger then turned his attention to McCartney.

"Paul McCartney is here," he continued. "He's going to join us in a blues cover later on."

In a 1970 interview, John Lennon said the Rolling Stones "are not in the same class, music-wise or power-wise" as The Beatles.

Years later, at a press conference, Jagger mentioned that the Beatles breaking up was "a very good idea."

"No one should care if the Rolling Stones have broken up, should they?" Jagger said at the time. "I mean, when the Beatles broke up I couldn't give a s--t," he added. "Thought it was a very good idea."

More recently, McCartney told Howard Stern that, while he loved the Stones, "the Beatles were better."

In response, Jagger stated that there was "obviously no competition," adding that "the real big difference between these two bands" is that "one band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn't exist."